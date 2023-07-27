Senate has passes resolution honoring late Gov. Lowell Weicker

The resolution was introduced by Sen. Blumenthal and Sen. Murphy.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Senate has passed a resolution honoring the late former Senator and Governor Lowell P. Weicker Jr. who died in late June at the age of 92 after a long career in public service.

Sen. Blumenthal and Sen. Murphy introduced the resolution. Weicker was elected to serve as the 85th governor of Connecticut. Prior to that, he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1968. He also served on the U.S. Senate from 1970 until 1989.

“Lowell Weicker was a larger-than-life, historic figure in American public service. He led by example, standing up and speaking out with conscience and conviction for social justice and the rule of law. As state Attorney General, I worked with him for four years when he was Governor of Connecticut— deeply impressed by his courage and commitment to public service. He fought fearlessly and worked tirelessly for what he thought was right, and he did immense good for Connecticut. I’m proud to stand with my colleague Senator Murphy in honoring his legacy, lasting and large,” said Blumenthal in a statement.

As governor, Weicker secured the passage of a state income tax that, while unpopular, balanced the state's budget, and signed many laws that improved the quality of life for residents of the State, including a ban on military-style assault rifles for the first time in Connecticut history.

After leaving public office, he continued his work to improve public health and founded Trust for America’s Health, a nonprofit working on disease prevention. He served as the president of the organization from 2001 through 2011.

“Lowell Weicker put his principles, his convictions, and his commitment to his constituents above every other political consideration. Throughout his long, storied tenure as an elected official, he led his life by one simple axiom: do what is right. Getting to know him in his later years will go down as one of the greatest pleasures of my life, and I can only hope to be half the leader he was,” said Murphy in a statement.

