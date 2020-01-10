Senate passes utility reform bill targeting utility companies' response to Tropical Storm Isaias

The House of Representatives late Wednesday passed the bipartisan proposal on a 136-4 vote.

The CT state senate unanimously passed the "Take Back our Grid" Bill Thursday evening on a 35-0 vote.

The bill now moves to Governor Lamont's desk for signature.

The House of Representatives late Wednesday passed the bipartisan proposal, which could ultimately base electric rates on a utility's performance, on a 136-4 vote.

Eversource has faced criticism over its recent rate hikes and the response after the tropical storm. People across Connecticut were left without power for several days.

The “Take Back Our Grid Act” looks to place limits on energy rate hikes and allows reimbursement to consumers who lose food or medicine due to extended outages. It would require customers to be given a $25 account credit/per day and $250 for any food and medication that spoils during an outage that lasts more than 96 hours (4 days).

It was one of nearly a dozen disparate bills, including legislation to give local election officials more time to begin processing absentee ballots, that cleared the House and were being taken up by the Senate on Thursday.