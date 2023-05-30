Senate Republicans outraged over amendment to new commutation bill

The House passed the measure last week, granting the legislature more involvement in the Board of Pardons and Paroles, which handles commutations.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Senate Republicans and victims’ families are once again outraged by the commutation policy in Connecticut.

This all started a few months ago when Senate Republicans raised concerns over a recent rise in commutations. Now, they said lawmakers are taking a step backward.

“Do we want to stand for reasonable steps and stand behind these victims and stand behind these victims' families? Or do we want to stand behind the criminals that have been convicted of heinous crimes?,” said state Sen. Stephen Harding, (R-Brookfield).

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference at the state capitol, they said they're “disappointed” in a new bill advanced by the House last week, claiming an amendment to the measure “silences the voices of victims.”

House Bill 6738 passed the House last week – it would grant the legislature more authority in appointing the chair of the Board of Pardons and Paroles, the group which handles commutations in the state.

“Quite frankly, this bill is a mess,” said John Aberg, whose grandson was murdered. “When I read through, it’s like a second draft.”

The bill would give lawmakers more involvement in the Board of Pardons and Paroles, specifically, the ability to approve the board’s chair. Right now, the governor has that authority.

“We’re just merely taking back the power the Connecticut constitution gives us,” state Rep. Craig Fishbein, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee said.

GOP senators aren’t happy with some of the changes, though.

They said this bill would not notify victims’ families when someone applies for a commutation, or allow family members to be present at a commutation hearing without permission.

“Sadly, I was here a month ago where we thought we made progress,” said victim advocate Linda Bennenkade. “We're trying to go through the backdoor and pass policy without the public’s knowledge.”

Senate Republicans feel these edits are enough to block the bill altogether.

“I feel that no bill is better than this bill,” added state Sen. John Kissel, ranking member on the Judiciary Committee. “So we have 41 amendments and running and if we have to run out the clock we will.”

House leaders on the Judiciary Committee said they kept Senate Republicans in the loop last week and believe their bill is good policy.

“Literally by the Senate Republicans trying to block this legislation, they're going back to the status quo ante that they complained about,” co-chair of Judiciary state Rep. Steven Stafstrom continued. “They are putting politics over policy… We worked in a bipartisan passion, fashion to pass good policy. They seem to want to play politics.”

Senate Republican leaders said they haven’t heard anything yet on if or when this bill could be brought up on the Senate floor, but they hope to stall the measure until the end of the session next week.

