Senator Blumenthal travels to Washington after receiving two negative COVID-19 test results

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Senator said Blumenthal did not come in close contact with the Lamont staff member who tested positive but has been quarantining.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Last week, Governor Ned Lamont announced someone on his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Lamont, along with the rest of his staff has been in quarantine and as of November 16, no one else has shown any symptoms. Senator Richard Blumenthal has also been in self-isolation though he did not come close contact with Lamont's impacted staff member.

A spokesperson for the Senator said Blumenthal received two negative COVID-19 PCR test results on November 14 and again on November 16. He is feeling fine and has not been experiencing any symptoms.

Senator Blumenthal is heading to Washington to vote on a nominee for the Federal Reserve.

President Donald Trump’s unorthodox choice for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors could be voted on by the Senate next week. The office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that Judy Shelton’s nomination is headed to the Senate floor. It’s an indication that Senate GOP leadership feels they likely have the votes to approve Shelton’s nomination.

Her selection stalled in September when Sen. Jon Thune, a member of the Senate leadership, said that there wasn’t sufficient support for her. Shelton has run into stiff opposition from Senate Democrats, most economists, and many former Fed officials for her past support of the gold standard and for writings that questioned the Fed’s political independence.