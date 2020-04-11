Senators Blumenthal, Murphy discuss close election race and predictions for the next four years

While both senators were not up for re-election in 2020, many of their colleagues in the Senate were re-elected.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The election still has not been called but both of Connecticut’s Senators say they are confident Vice President Biden will win.

“He’s already overtaken Barack Obama’s previous record of the number of Americans casting votes in favor of a Presidential candidate, which shows the level of support for him,” says Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The votes are not yet counted in key battleground states, but slowly results are coming in. While both Senators Murphy and Blumenthal were not up for re-election in 2020, many of their colleagues in the Senate were re-elected.

The democrats were able to pick up Mark Kelly from Arizona and John Hickenlooper from Colorado.

Republican Susan Collins was re-elected in Maine. Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham won their races for re-election.

“Tonight, Kentuckians said that challenging times, need proven leadership…” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on his win in Kentucky.

The Democrats still have a narrow chance of gaining control of the senate.

“Obviously we don’t have all of the results in the United States Senate,” says Senator Chris Murphy. “It may come down to a couple of special elections in Georgia in January, but no matter what happens in the Senate, the election of Joe Biden as it looks like it will happen is great news for Connecticut.”

Murphy and Blumenthal say they are confident a Biden win will bring unity back to Washington, but Republicans say they are going to fight for the beliefs of their constituents.

“I will do everything I can to stop the radical agenda coming from Nancy Pelosi's House,” says Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, who was re-elected.

Still, Blumenthal says he hopes for a pandemic relief package before January.

“I’m very hopeful we can do another pandemic relief bill in the lame duck. What’s necessary is for Pelosi and Trump to reach an agreement that is robust and meaningful,” says Blumenthal.

Democrats hope to push forward their agendas for healthcare, climate change, and a pandemic relief package. They say even without a majority, Republicans will have to negotiate for Democrat votes in the Senate.

“To my democratic opponents and challengers and friends, if you want to meet in the middle, I'll... I'll be there on the issues that we all need to be working together like infrastructure. We all have the same needs for roads and bridges and ports right? We got a great country let's make sure it stays great,” says Graham.