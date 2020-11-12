Sources: Gov. Lamont picks Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton for tax commissioner

HARTFORD, Conn — Sources familiar with the matter have confirmed Governor Ned Lamont has picked Republican Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton to join his administration as commissioner of the CT Department of Revenue Services pending legislative confirmation.
Boughton has served as Danbury's Mayor for 10 terms and recently ran for Governor in 2018, even winning the Republican Party's convention endorsement before losing to eventual Republican canididate winner Bob Stefanowski.
Mayor Boughton will be replacing acting commissioner John Biello, who replaced former Hamden Mayor Scott Jackson.