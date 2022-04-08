Southington tattoo shop fundraising for reproductive rights

All of the proceeds from the tattoos will benefit the REACH Fund of CT and the National Abortion Federation.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — It’s been two months since Roe V Wade was overturned. Anti-abortion advocates and abortion rights advocates are still using their platforms to raise awareness and Propaganda Tattoo Shop in Southington is doing it in a unique way.

“It’s a wonderful form of self-expression,” said shop co-owner, Rachel Molnar.

Each tiny line, each stroke of the needle often tells a story. The owners of Propaganda Tattoo shop, Rachel and Steve Molnar, said they are starting another conversation.

“It’s a conversation starter,” said Molnar.

They created a menu of tattoos for anyone wanting to showcase their support of reproductive rights.

“It brings us together in solidarity with the pieces we’re wearing and I hope someone looks at it and say hey can you tell me about that why do you have that and it opens a conversation about abortion, bodily autonomy, and reproductive rights,” said Molnar.

Anti-abortion advocates from Pro-Life Council of Connecticut said the conversation needs to continue on both sides.

“Everybody should research both sides of the issue,” Suzy Smith with Pro-Life council of Connecticut.

All of the proceeds from the tattoos will benefit the REACH Fund of CT and the National Abortion Federation.

While proceeds from the tattoo shop go to women who help women who need abortions, Smith said we should not be helping women from other states.

“They can come to Connecticut. They can’t be sued. They can’t be prosecuted. They are safe here in Connecticut and it was a very sad day in Connecticut,” Suzy Smith Pro-Life Council of Connecticut.

Although Roe v Wade has been overturned, Connecticut is a “safe state” so, for the anti-abortion advocates, their message is: “We have battles ahead. We had them before. We’re not going anywhere,” said Smith.

Each side, fighting for what they believe in, even through another form of expression.

You have to stand up. You have to start somewhere and this is our way of starting,” said Molnar.

The shop also received a citation from Connecticut State Representative Liz Linehan for their work.

They have raised at least $4,000 since July 1. They plan to continue to do these tattoos until the midterm elections in November.

