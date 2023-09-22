Legislators to meet next week to consider pushing Connecticut's 2024 presidential primaries 4 weeks earlier

Gov. Ned Lamont has asked the General Assembly to meet to consider moving the primary from the last Tuesday in April to the first Tuesday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's legislators will meet at the state Capitol next week to consider changing the day the state's voters will cast their ballot for the 2024 presidential primary.

Gov. Ned Lamont has asked the General Assembly to meet, starting Tuesday, to consider moving the primary from the last Tuesday in April to the first Tuesday in April.

This date change came as a bipartisan request from members of the legislature, to which Lamont said he agreed. Connecticut is also one of the last states in the country to hold the presidential primary election, according to the governor's office.

"Moving the date of our presidential primary slightly earlier will give voters of all political parties in Connecticut a greater voice in the outcome of these primaries," Lamont said. "I urge the legislature to approve a bill changing the date so that I can sign it into law and we can make this change in time for the 2024 primaries.”

There will be other topics of discussion and voting during the special session:

Legislation extending the term of any incumbent municipal elected official to conform to the beginning of the succeeding term;

Legislation improving the procedure related to recanvasses;

Legislation changing the effective date requiring EMS personnel to administer epinephrine using automatic prefilled cartridge injectors, similar automatic injectable equipment, or prefilled vials and syringes; and

Legislation clarifying that a solicitation over the Internet for a contribution to any committee, as defined under the current campaign financing law, shall not be considered an expenditure under the law.

This past week, legislators convened in another special session to consider Lamont's nomination of Nora Dannehy to serve as an Associate Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

