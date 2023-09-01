Special session called for state Associate Justice nomination

Starting Tuesday, legislators will discuss the nomination Gov. Ned Lamont has made to fill a vacancy in the Connecticut Supreme Court.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut legislators are being called back to the state capitol to meet in a special session at least twice this month. In the first session, the General Assembly will meet to consider a nomination for Associate Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Gov. Ned Lamont nominated Nora Dannehy this month to fill an Associate Justice vacancy. Starting Tuesday, legislators will discuss the nomination.

It's possible that there will be a public hearing for the nomination during the special session, which will be delegated to the Judiciary Committee. Dates for a potential public hearing have not been released at this time. The Judiciary Committee will then vote on the nomination, followed by the full legislature.

The Associate Justice vacancy comes from Honorable Maria Araújo Kahn leaving earlier this year to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, according to the governor's office.

Lamont also plans to have another special session later this month to discuss changing the day Connecticut's presidential primary will be.

