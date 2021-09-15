Stamford, Hamden mayors lose Democratic primaries

State Rep. Caroline Simmons topped David Martin and will face independent candidate Bobby Valentine

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mayors David Martin of Stamford and Curt Leng of Hamden both lost to fellow Democrats in Tuesday’s primary elections.

State Rep. Caroline Simmons topped Martin and will face independent candidate Bobby Valentine, a former Major League Baseball player and manager, in the November election.

Lauren Garrett defeated Leng and petitioning candidate Peter Cyr. Garrett in Hamden. She will face Republican Ron Gambardella and independent candidate Albert Lotto in November.

In Guilford, a group of Republicans who say they oppose the teaching of critical race theory in local schools defeated incumbent GOP board of education members. School officials say the theory is not taught in town.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.