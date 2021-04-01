Dick Foley, former state GOP chairman, dies at 71

Foley was found dead Saturday at his home in Danbury, party officials said No cause of death was given.

HARTFORD, Conn — Former Connecticut Republican Party chairman Richard Foley Jr. has died. He was 71.

Foley represented Oxford in the state legislature from 1983-93 and was the state party chairman from 1989-1992. He was convicted in 1993 of accepting a $25,000 bribe from two developers to influence state banking legislation. Foley said the money was a legitimate consulting fee.