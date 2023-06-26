State announces millions in funding to address North Hartford flooding

Connecticut officials say this help is long overdue after what they call years of inequality.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state is putting $170 million toward fixing the impacts of flooding in North Hartford.

People in the area have been impacted by flooding and sewer backups for years and now state leaders say they’re finally addressing the issue.

Monday, lawmakers and advocates called this money a major victory for residents in Hartford’s North End.

“I really don't have any prospects for where I'm going to go,” said Sharon Lewis, executive director of the CT Coalition for Environmental Justice. “So it's very hard for me to realize that I'm technically homeless.”

Lewis lives in the northeast area of Hartford. Her home flooded six months ago.

“My house is full of mold. My furnace is not working. The water company turned the water off. Lights turned off,” Lewis said. “I can't even go back home because I can't repair my home.”

She says her neighborhood has been ignored when it comes to flooding and sewage issues. Monday, state leaders acknowledged what they say is years of inequality.

“If there was sewage bubbling up in a basement in Guilford or Greenwich, they’d be getting that fixed overnight,” Said Gov. Ned Lamont. “Well, we’re going to get it fixed right here on Granby Street and beyond.”

The state is committing $85 million in funding from its Clean Water Fund to address sewage overflows in streets and basements in North Hartford.

“It’s gotten worse because as our climate has changed, the intensity of those storms has gone up, the frequency of those intense storms has gone up, and our infrastructure has only gotten older,” added Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

This money will fund 12 projects to increase protections from sewer and stormwater-related flooding and backups. Five projects are slated to start this year, with six beginning in 2024 and one in 2025.

“This is a good start, but I’m disappointed it took this long,” state Sen. Doug McCrory, (D-Hartford) said. “Our basement’s been flooded ever since I was a child and everybody passed the buck to the next person.”

$73 million of this funding will also go toward a pilot program for private property infrastructure improvements on more than 3,500 homes.

“I have hope that all of this will get rectified and I will be able to enjoy my residence, and be able to plant my flowers and go in parts of my house and enjoy my basement without mud, water and floods,” said another Hartford resident, Alice Nance.

The state budget – signed earlier this month – also creates a pilot grant program overseen by the state comptroller, to provide support to Hartford residents impacted by flood damage.

Comptroller Scanlon says in a few weeks, once an administrator is appointed to the program, his office is planning a forum to help residents apply for this funding.

