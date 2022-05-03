Connecticut drivers asked to look out for price gouging amid spike in gas prices

During an abnormal market disruption, officials said it is unlawful to charge an “unconscionably excessive price” for energy resources, including gasoline

HARTFORD, Conn. — State officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for instances of price gouging by gas stations as the price at the pump rises quickly.

Attorney General William Tong, Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes joined forces Monday to announce that an “abnormal market disruption” in gasoline prices will trigger additional consumer protections against price gouging through April 2, 2022.

During an abnormal market disruption, officials said it is unlawful to charge an “unconscionably excessive price” for energy resources, including gasoline, electricity, and home heating oil. In other words, that may occur when there is a large difference between the price during the market disruption and the price in the ordinary course of business immediately prior to the market disruption and the price is not attributable to additional costs.

Officials said, unlike the retail price gouging statute, the abnormal market disruption declaration covers unconscionably excessive prices charged at the retail, distributor and wholesale levels.

The Department of Consumer Protection, along with the Office of the Attorney General may file suit against suspected price gougers and seek appropriate relief, including injunctive terms, restraining orders, restitution, and civil financial penalties designed to deter future gouging.

If you suspect price gouging, you can file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General online at https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint/. If consumers are unable to file a complaint online or via email, they can call the Office of the Attorney General at 860-808-5318.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.