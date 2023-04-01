State lawmakers react to Lamont's State of the State address

After Lamont’s speech, both majority and minority legislative leaders said their priorities align with the governor’s.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont took office for a second time Wednesday, then laid out his priorities for Connecticut in his “State of the State” address.

After Lamont’s speech, both majority and minority legislative leaders said they were happy. Lawmakers said their priorities align with the Governor’s, and both Democrats and Republicans are excited to get back to work for the 2023 legislative session.

“I think this was a terrific speech by the Governor,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney. “I think he's celebrating his victory. He sounds like he feels good. He feels happy.”

“I'm fairly confident and upbeat,” added Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly. “I'm encouraged by what the governor talked about today.”

Lamont kept a positive and optimistic tone in his address, a tone that rang true for legislators, who headed back to work at the Capitol Wednesday.

“I think the Governor set the right tone,” House Minority Leader, Rep. Vincent Candelora said. “I think he’s recognizing that there are storm clouds and we need to figure out how to navigate that.”

Both sides of the aisle agree one of those storm clouds is affordability.

“We need to make Connecticut more affordable from health care to energy,” Kelly continued.

The are some differences in how to tackle this issue though.

In his State of the State, Lamont focused on building on the work already done, wanting to make it easier for people to get back to work through paid family medical leave, child care and raising the minimum wage.

“Let's get working at making sure people can earn a solid wage that can afford to buy a house contribute to a community raise a family, that's what you really need,” said Kelly.

The biggest push Wednesday was for a middle-class tax cut.

“This is what I've been looking at,” said Rep. Liz Linehan, (D-Cheshire). “I have bills I'm heading into session that will accomplish that and I'm really hoping that we can get on board together.”

Bipartisanship was another major point for the Governor this term.

“I think we end up with a better government a better policy that works for the people that we serve and so the more ideas, the more collaboration, the better the product,” Kelly said.

With the legislature back in session, there will likely be multiple bills introduced to address these various priorities.

Lamont will also speak to the assembly again in February when he introduces his budget.

