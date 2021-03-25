State legislature to vote on extending Lamont's ability to issue executive orders

The House is set to vote on extending Lamont's executive powers Thursday when they convene at 3:30 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers have begun combing through the dozens of executive orders signed by Gov. Ned Lamont over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic to determine which should be extended or enacted in state law.

The House is set to vote on extending Lamont's executive powers Thursday when they convene at 3:30 p.m.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter said Tuesday that leaders of the House and Senate plan to meet Thursday with the Democratic governor's administration to discuss how to proceed.

His emergency powers expire on April 20. Republican leaders said they haven't been invited to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the House passed legislation giving the General Assembly oversight over how $2.6 billion in federal COVID relief funds are spent.

Since the pandemic began Lamont has issued 91 executive orders, if the governor's emergency powers were to run out next month, so too would those orders.

Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly said Thursday extending Lamont’s executive power is not necessary and that there’s no reason some of those executive orders couldn’t be turned into law by the state.

