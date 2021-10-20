x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Redistricting panel picks 9th member, hopes to meet deadline

The members said they hope to meet their Nov. 30 deadline to finish redrawing the lines
Credit: Department of the Interior - National Atlas of the United States

HARTFORD, Conn — The panel of state lawmakers charged with redrawing Connecticut’s legislative and congressional district lines has once again chosen a former state senator and auditor to be its ninth, tie-breaking member. 

Kevin Johnston, who served in the same role during the 2011 redistricting process, was chosen unanimously by the Reapportionment Commission on Monday.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The members said they hope to meet their Nov. 30 deadline to finish redrawing the lines, despite what’s been a truncated process due to the late release of U.S. Census data during the pandemic.

That didn't happen in 2011, when state Supreme Court had to appoint a special master to redraw the congressional district lines.

The state has five congressional districts, CT 1 is Rep. John Larson covering the Hartford area, CT 2 is Rep. Joe Courtney, covering Eastern Connecticut. CT 3 is Rep. Rosa DeLauro in the New Haven area, CT 4 is Rep. Jim Himes in Fairfield County and CT 5 is Rep. Jahana Hayes covering from Waterbury into the Northwest corner of the state. 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Steve Bannon held in contempt by Jan. 6 committee