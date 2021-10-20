Redistricting panel picks 9th member, hopes to meet deadline

The members said they hope to meet their Nov. 30 deadline to finish redrawing the lines

HARTFORD, Conn — The panel of state lawmakers charged with redrawing Connecticut’s legislative and congressional district lines has once again chosen a former state senator and auditor to be its ninth, tie-breaking member.

Kevin Johnston, who served in the same role during the 2011 redistricting process, was chosen unanimously by the Reapportionment Commission on Monday.

The members said they hope to meet their Nov. 30 deadline to finish redrawing the lines, despite what’s been a truncated process due to the late release of U.S. Census data during the pandemic.

That didn't happen in 2011, when state Supreme Court had to appoint a special master to redraw the congressional district lines.

The state has five congressional districts, CT 1 is Rep. John Larson covering the Hartford area, CT 2 is Rep. Joe Courtney, covering Eastern Connecticut. CT 3 is Rep. Rosa DeLauro in the New Haven area, CT 4 is Rep. Jim Himes in Fairfield County and CT 5 is Rep. Jahana Hayes covering from Waterbury into the Northwest corner of the state.

