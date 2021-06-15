State Senate to revote on recreational cannabis legislation

The Senate already voted last week to approve the marijuana bill by a slim 19-17 margin, but the house didn’t take a vote on it before the regular session ended.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lawmakers couldn’t get it done in the regular session and on Tuesday, they are expected to revote on whether to make cannabis legal for recreational use in Connecticut.

The Senate already voted last week to approve the marijuana bill by a slim 19-17 margin, but because the house didn’t take a vote on it before the regular session ended, the senate needs to revote. The bill has undergone a few tweaks since then, but it’s largely the same.

"I voted for it before. I plan on voting for it again," said State Sen. Cathy Osten, a Democrat from Sprague. Senate Republicans stand against it. "I think our no's have become hardened since the last time we voted," said State Sen. Kevin Kelly, the minority leader.

Connecticut already has a thriving medical and therapeutic cannabis industry. Some worry they will be priced out of the opportunity to cultivate or open a dispensary.

"If I was going to have anything changed. Nobody is going to have a million dollars in cash to pay for a license and I think that’s unfair," remarked Sen. Osten.

Steven Nardiello, the owner of Your CBD Store in Middletown, said he sees legal marijuana as a win for his business of using industrial hemp oil. CBD is a cousin of the marijuana plant. His shop has edibles, tinctures, topicals, and even hand sanitizers.

"They are not necessarily looking for what they have at the dispensary because we have certain products you can’t get there," explained Nardiello.

Nardiello believes those people already getting pot on the black market wouldn’t mind paying a tax to know it’s a safe product.

"Good things aren’t cheap and cheap things aren’t good for you as I always say. It’s better to get something that’s a safe product if you are interested in using it," said Nardiello. "At least you know it’s safe without any contaminates. Who knows what with the types of things people put in things?"

As for what the bill does. Possession of limited amounts would become legal on July 1st. Past criminal convictions would be erased. Home growing would kick in in 2023, and limits would be placed on marijuana marketing.

"All the states around us are legalizing marijuana. Is someone going to go across the border?" said Sen. Osten. But Sen. Kelly said, "We’ve always focused on the social policy and what good for children and that’s why we remain a no despite the revenue issue."

The house is scheduled for a session Wednesday to possibly vote on the bill. This bill does keep the right for cities and towns to prohibit retail pot shops and marijuana would still be banned at the workplace and at state parks and hotels.

