State Senate unanimously passes stronger protections for survivors of domestic violence

Domestic violence incidents are on the rise in Connecticut, with state data showing in the last two years, violations of restraining orders jumped 81%.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Lawmakers are pushing for stronger protections for survivors of domestic violence.

Domestic violence incidents are on the rise in Connecticut, and in particular, cases with repeat offenders. State data showing in the last two years, violations of restraining and protective orders jumped 81%.

Advocates said now is a critical time to pass legislation.

“We're only serving the tip of the iceberg in my opinion,” said Meghan Scanlon, president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV). “I think it's a public health crisis. It's a public health issue.”

This is an issue Connecticut legislators said they’re trying to resolve.

“It’s a bill aimed at trying to go after the unfortunate scourge we've seen of domestic violence,” state Sen. James Maroney, (D-Milford) said.

Maroney is one of the lawmakers sponsoring a bill this session to increase protections for domestic violence survivors.

The proposal would expand a pilot program of GPS monitoring of violent offenders.

“It will give a little bit of a sense of safety back to the victims of domestic violence and they can hopefully regain some sense of peace while they're at home to know that there if there is danger coming, that the police have been alerted and that they can take the precautions necessary to keep themselves safe,” said Maroney.

This bill would also prevent people convicted of certain domestic violence crimes from collecting any alimony from their former spouse.

“This is not adding insult to injury,” added another proponent, state Sen. Tony Hwang, (R-Fairfield). “We're removing that provision that somebody who had violated protective orders, has committed violence against victims should not ever be rewarded for anything.”

The bill increases funding for victim services, as well, something advocates said is much needed.

“They are not just dealing with their safety, but they're dealing with trying to find housing, employment, childcare, and other issues that obviously create barriers when trying to keep yourself and your family members safe,” said Scanlon.

Tuesday, this proposal passed unanimously out of the Senate.

“It definitely was gratifying to see that and know that in Connecticut, at least, while we see so much partisanship on the national level in Connecticut, we come together to do good things,” Maroney said.

“We need to continue raising awareness we need to educate in our schools and in our colleges and our social fabric that that partnership, violence is never allowed and there's just no tolerance for it,” continued Hwang.

This measure now heads to the House–Maroney and Hwang said with bipartisan support in the Senate, they’re hoping and expecting the same from their House colleagues.

If the bill passes, it would go into effect on July 1.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.