Survivors of domestic abuse rally outside State Capitol as bill is expected to be voted on in the House

HARTFORD, Conn. — The House of Representatives is expected to vote on "Jennifer's Law" on Friday.

It passed in the Senate last month on a final vote of 35 to one.

Survivors of domestic abuse gathered for a rally in front of the State Capitol Friday morning and all wore purple to show their support for the legislation that will protect women and children.

"You can’t make up the way - the system does not work for victims at all and we are not saying this is only against women but primarily this is a cause against women," said Christine Cocchiola, an advocate of Jennifer's Law.

Also known as Senate Bill 1091, the term "coercive control" was added to the definition of the bill. The term included - psychological, emotional, financial, and legal abuse.

The bill was initially introduced in response to the death of 42-year old Jennifer Magnano, the Terryville mother of three who was shot dead in 2007 on the front steps of her house in front of her children.

Her abusive husband, Scott Magnano had shot and killed her and then turned the gun on himself

Fourteen years later, Magnano's daughter, Jessica Rosenbeck was at the rally to help change the system in honor of her mother.

"Physical violence is obviously very damaging but those wounds heal. Bruises heal. Broken bones heal. The kind of effects of coercive control is so long-lasting and so hard to heal from," said Rosenbeck.

Jennifer Dulos' name was also added to the bill. Her sudden disappearance sparked a search that spanned to neighboring states and her estranged husband became the focal point of the investigation.

State Representative Eleni Cavros DeGraw became emotional when she spoke to FOX61 as she personally knew Dulos.

"She was a friend of mine and we had children at the same schools when she lived in the Farmington Valley and so, part of .... why I stand here today ..... is on behalf of her and her children and her family," said Rep. Cavros DeGraw.

DeGraw is confident the bill will pass as it has received a large amount of support. Once it is passed, it will head to the governor's desk where it will be signed into law.

