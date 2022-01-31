Themis Klarides speaks with FOX61 to discuss decision to run for U.S. Senate

At first, she was considering a run for Connecticut governor, but now she is vying for the seat currently held by Richard Blumenthal.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Following her announcement on Sunday, Former State Representative Themis Klarides spoke one-on-one with FOX61 on Monday about her plans on running for U.S. Senate.

At first, she was considering a run for Connecticut governor, but now she is vying for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Richard Blumenthal.

"Change in leadership in Connecticut is what we need on the state level, we just as much need a change in leadership in Washington because I believe we have lost our voice," Klarides said.

She cited the increases of inflation, unaffordability and crime as issues currently affecting Connecticut and the United States.

"President Biden has been a disappointment...and unfortunately, Senator Blumenthal has been lockstep with him with, quite frankly, a very left-wing radical agenda," Klarides said.

"I understand there are other kinds of policies throughout the country with the Republican party but we are running in Connecticut and we know what Connecticut people want. Common sense approach, allowing you to live your lives without people controlling at you every step of the way," Klarides added.

In response, Sen. Blumenthal told FOX61 earlier Monday, "My focus really is on doing my job and working for the people of Connecticut. There will be plenty of time for politics later in the year."

