Themis Klarides to run for U.S. Senate seat

The former State Representative will take on Richard Blumenthal

HARTFORD, Conn. — Former State Representative Themis Klarides announced Sunday that she plans on running for the U.S. Senate in the seat currently held by Richard Blumenthal.

Klarides, who had talked about a run for governor against Ned Lamont, said in a tweet, "I’m running for the U.S. Senate because Washington DC is broken. Richard Blumenthal is the poster boy for the dysfunction. Stay tuned."

Blumenthal was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010. He was reelected in 2016.

Earlier this month, Bob Stefanowski said he was running for governor again against Ned Lamont

Klarides was the first woman to lead the Republican members of the Connecticut House of Representatives. She announced she would not seek a 12th term in the General Assembly in April 2020.

Klarides was first elected in 1998 to represent Derby, Woodbridge, and Orange. When she announced her decision to not seek re-election, she said it was based on a combination of personal and professional considerations.

In 2014, the Seymour-native was unanimously chosen as the Caucus Leader – the first woman to hold the position. She was re-elected leader again in 2016 and often clashed with former Gov. Dan Malloy over budgetary and other matters.

Klarides' sister, Nicole Klarides-Ditria, also serves in the House, representing Beacon Falls, Derby, and Seymour.

Klarides graduated from Trinity College and Quinnipiac University's law school and is a practicing lawyer.

