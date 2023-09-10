Connecticut Community leaders and lawmakers react to war between Israel and Hamas

Jewish community leaders said they’re feeling the impacts on the third day of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As fighting continues between Israeli forces and the militant group Hamas, state and federal lawmakers say Connecticut is rallying to Israel’s side, offering not just emotional support but military aid.

“There is literally not a family that hasn't been impacted,” said David Waren, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

Monday, Jewish community leaders said they’re feeling the impacts on the third day of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

“Not a single family that doesn't know somebody who's now been killed or injured, or missing or taken captive,” Waren continued.

“I've received tens of calls myself from worried scared, anxious and sometimes grieving parents because they are anticipating the worst,” explained U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D-CT).

While Blumenthal says there are no confirmed Connecticut citizens either killed or taken hostage, he and other state officials are sounding the alarm.

“Seeing the images of horror and grief, atrocities that have no place in the civilized world,” Blumenthal said.

President Biden condemned this weekend’s attacks by Hamas and already sent an initial round of military aid to Israel, but Monday, lawmakers called for more.

“An additional funding package will be front and center as we go back, and I anticipate it will be bipartisan,” Blumenthal explained.

However, as Congress deals with a looming government shutdown deadline and no House speaker, there are concerns as to how quickly Israeli aid could really be passed.

“Unfortunately, the House can do nothing without a Speaker,” U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, (R-CA) said Monday. “We should have a resolution on the floor condemning what's taken place with the rest of the world understands.”

“It's critically important, especially now, as munitions are running tight, global conflicts around the world, including Ukraine,” Waren added. “It's very important that Israel has the resources it needs.”

Blumenthal says Congress could possibly combine an Israeli supplemental funding package with Ukraine aid, but he says Israel’s need is immediate.

In terms of actually passing anything, he explained he doesn’t want to say “confident,” but he’s very hopeful.

House Republicans could have a vote on who to nominate for speaker as soon as Wednesday.

