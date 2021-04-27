Thousands of parents and children rally at the State Capitol against the vaccine exemption bill

The bill would remove Connecticut's religious and medical exemptions for schools beginning with the 2022 school year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of people lined the streets along the State Capitol Tuesday morning to rally against a bill that would get rid of religious and medical exemptions for school vaccines.

This rally started at 9 a.m. and went on until the afternoon.

"My body, my choice," said Marissa Delikat of Groton.

Parents and their children were filled with emotions as they were rallying, filled with frustration and anger.

Just last week, lawmakers spent up to 16 hours debating this controversial bill in the House, one that would remove Connecticut's religious and medical exemptions for schools beginning with the 2022 school year.

Parents told FOX61 it is not up to lawmakers to decide what goes into their children's bodies.

"It’s not something I’m willing to do. I don’t co-parent with the government; I co-parent with my husband and I’m doing what’s best for my children and my body," added Delikat.

"I would like to see them change this and not pass it. I mean, no one should be forced to inoculate any children, it should be a parent’s choice. Plain and simple," said Matthew Didomizio of Cromwell.

Some Republicans opposed the bill and called it a government overreach, but Democrat argued this is the right way to prevent outbreaks from happening in schools.

The bill does not force children to be vaccinated, but it does bar unvaccinated children who do not qualify for medical or religious exemptions from enrolling in school.

Those vaccinations include - measles, mumps, rubella, and several others.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke at the rally and urged senators to vote no on the bill.

"We need long term studies that show if you take it, you're actually a healthier human being," said Kennedy Jr.

On the flip side, those who support the bill said a vaccine could have saved their life.

Francesca Testa said she was in the hospital for days from meningitis and had she gotten the vaccine, it would not have happened.

"As someone who had one of these vaccine preventable diseases, it’s devastating that parents don’t want to prevent their children from having the same thing that happened to myself and my family," said Testa.

"Vaccines are safe. We need them to keep our children protected in daycares and schools," said Amy Pisani of Vaccinate Your Family.

The bill was passed in the House last week where it will now head to the Senat to be voted on.

Governor Lamont had said he is ready to sign this bill into law if it gets passed in the Senate.

