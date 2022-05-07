When is Connecticut's primary election and why is it important?

Primary elections help decide who will be nominated from each political party, and whose name will be on the ballot come November.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut primary election is just over a month away and historically, turnout for the primaries is significantly lower than the general election.

“It’s usually under 30% and sometimes lower than that. and it is because people just don’t sometimes feel engaged. Obviously, you have, the more contested the primary is, the more publicity there is about the primary, the more active the candidates are in campaigning, that generates interest and better turnout,” said Sen. Martin Looney, (D) President Pro Tempore, CT State Senate.

In light of this, FOX61 is launching a new segment called “Turnout Tuesday” where, every week until Aug. 9, we'll be covering essential information on how to vote, who is up for election or re-election, and why every vote matters.

Here in CT, you need to be registered to a party to vote in the primaries, before or on Aug. 9th. That’ll either be in person at the polls or through an absentee ballot ahead of time. Independent voters need to wait until the general election.

But why are the primaries so important?

“Anyone who is an enrolled party member really should participate in the primary because if you don’t, you’re just left with the product of that primary and the choices then are whatever they are for the general election,” Sen. Looney said.

This election year is a significant one for CT. The big seats up for grabs are Gov., Lt. gov., U.S. Senator, Representatives in Congress, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Multi-town State Senator, State Representative, and Judge of Probate.

“I would say voters should pay close attention to what’s going on and if they’re eligible to participate in the primary, they certainly should. because people have given their lives for the right to vote for openness and transparency in participatory democracy,” Sen. Looney said.

The primary election is on August 9. FOX61 will continue coverage leading up to that day every week for Turnout Tuesday.

