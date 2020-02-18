US lawmaker defends meeting with Iran FM in Munich

Murphy has been a harsh critic of Trump's policy toward Iran but said he was not acting on behalf of the administration. He said he raised numerous issues in the meeting that comes as the Trump administration seeks to increasingly isolate Iran with its “maximum pressure campaign.”

"Members of Congress meet with foreign leaders all the time, even when we disagree with the President’s policy toward that nation, and even when that nation is an adversary. I met with the Iranian Foreign Minister to underscore the importance of protecting the safety of U.S. troops in Iraq, releasing unlawful detainees, and delivering humanitarian aid in Yemen. These are all apolitical priorities. It’s too bad the Administration isn’t having these same conversations. Unfortunately, President Trump’s Iran policy has been a total disaster. So I can understand that he wants to distract from his failures. His policy is just making Iran stronger and more menacing in the region, and I wish he could have the guts to see what is right in front of his eyes - blind escalation, with no diplomatic pathway, isn’t working.”