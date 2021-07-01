Watch Live: US Sen Chris Murphy discusses violence at the US Capitol

He said about Trump, “He is a danger to Americans and American democracy.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal called for the removal of President Donald Trump by means of the 25th Amendment Thursday.

Speaking from his Washington office, Blumenthal called on Vice President Mike Pence to start the process of removal. He said about Trump, “He is a danger to Americans and American democracy.”

He said the removal process was not started, the House should start impeachment proceedings. “Again and again, and again, he has ignored the rule of law.”

US Rep. Nancy Pelosi also said that the House of Representatives should act as well. She said in a tweet, "Trump has committed an assault on our nation and our people. Pence must remove him and invoke the 25th amendment. If they fail to act, we may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. Justice will be done to those who carried out these acts of sedition and cowardice."

New Haven Boise Kimber held a press conference and called out the difference in treatment of the mob that stormed the Capitol and the protests in June in Washington following the death of George Floyd.

Blumenthal said Republican legislators have been complicit in the actions of the president in the past.