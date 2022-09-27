Senator Blumenthal speaks with local leaders about recovery efforts in Puerto Rico

“We cannot abandon our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico at this time of challenge and need,” Blumenthal said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined local leaders Tuesday morning to give updates on aid to Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Fiona battered the island last week, causing flash flooding and knocking out power. Blumenthal says 40% of the island is still in the dark.

After a push from Blumenthal and his fellow Connecticut senator Chris Murphy, President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico, granting access to individual and public assistance for residents impacted by the storm, but both senators say emergency aid isn’t enough.

“We cannot abandon our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico at this time of challenge and need,” Blumenthal said.

Those on the ground in Puerto Rico called Fiona and the current situation, "terrible", describing destroyed homes and people still without power or water, over a week after the storm crashed into the territory.

“We are human beings. This is a humanitarian crisis. We are citizens of this nation,” said Yanil Teron, former director of the Center for Latino Progress.

Fiona hit nearly five years after Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico and the island is now picking up the pieces once again.

Blumenthal and local leaders applauded last week’s disaster declaration, but say more needs to be done, urging Congress to “step up.”

“If we were a state, would this be allowed to continue to happen?” Hartford Councilman Nick Lebron said Tuesday. “If we had more congressional representation, would it continue to happen?”

Blumenthal said he spoke with the governor of Puerto Rico and is requesting an immediate provision for food in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and an amendment to the Bipartisan Budget Act, but he added restoring power and providing relief is just the beginning. He says there needs to be rebuilding.

“Puerto Rico lacks representation the United States Congress in the Senate,” he said. “It needs advocates.”

Blumenthal said there is enough money for immediate relief in Puerto Rico, but rebuilding will require an additional funding allocation which is what he’s focused on now.

When asked if he anticipates pushback from his Republican colleagues like Sen. Murphy suggested last week, Blumenthal said this effort should be bipartisan.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.