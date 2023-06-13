Murphy, Blumenthal introduce federal bill that would help gun violence survivors get recovery resources

The legislation would establish an Advisory Council that would help gun violence victims identify and gain access to resources to help meet their needs to recover.

WASHINGTON — Connecticut's U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal have introduced new federal legislation that would aim to help victims of gun violence.

U.S. Sen Bob Casey (D-Pa.) also helped introduce the legislation. Multiple Democrat senators have co-sponsored the legislation.

The legislation called The Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act, will help survivors of gun violence, as well as their loved ones, coworkers and classmates, the lawmakers said.

"The cost of gun violence in this country is not just the number of people who have been killed, there are victims of gun violence that include those who were shot and survived and family members who go through all sorts of terrible trauma when they lose [someone] to gun violence," Murphy said in an interview with FOX61 Tuesday morning.

“This measure will enable healing and recovery for countless victims and survivors who lack access to necessary resources. Addressing trauma and tragedy right away can be critical, which means access to aid must be streamlined, as we seek here,” Blumenthal said in a statement announcing the proposed legislation.

The legislation would establish an advisory council that would help victims of gun violence identify and gain access to resources to help meet their needs, be it medical, legal, financial, or other needs.

President Joe Biden is set to attend the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford in West Hartford on Friday. One topic at hand during the summit will be the federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law nearly one year ago.

