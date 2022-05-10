GOP candidate calls VP Harris, Hayes roundtable on abortion rights 'desperate attempt' month before midterms

Hayes said this is not a campaign event, but Republicans call it a “desperate attempt” to bolster support.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Central Connecticut State University Wednesday afternoon, to discuss abortion access and reproductive rights.

This visit comes just over a month until the November election, where incumbent U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) is seeking another term against Republican challenger George Logan.

Some said this visit was meant to strengthen support for Hayes, but she argues it’s not campaign business.

Logan however called the event a “desperate attempt” to try to legitimize her campaign.

“The rights of the people here in Connecticut could be at risk," Hayes said addressing a packed house Wednesday. “This issue is real and important for so many in our state.”

Logan disagrees. While he says women’s health care and reproductive rights are important topics, he called Wednesday’s visit a “missed opportunity” to address other key issues actually impacting Connecticut families.

“We've got the Vice President and Congresswoman Jahana Hayes doing a bunch of grandstanding and fear-mongering,” Logan said.

He argues the more pressing problems for Connecticut voters are inflation and the economy.

“Congresswoman Hayes has done a terrible job representing the people of our district,” said Logan. “She has chosen to support the Democratic leadership in Washington over being a voice for the people in our district.”

Hayes is viewed as the most vulnerable of Connecticut's U.S. House representatives–a recent update from Politico’s election forecast lists the 5th District race as a toss-up.

Though Hayes said Wednesday’s event was not about her campaign, Vice President Harris touched on the upcoming election.

“This is not a political event, but it is a fact that in 34 days there is a midterm coming up,” she said.

Logan has said he does support a woman’s right to choose, but with restrictions, and he calls Hayes’ views extreme.

He says he wouldn’t change current state law and if elected, would not support a federal abortion ban.

Wednesday, Hayes and Harris insinuated that's not enough. Harris added once rights start getting taken away, “they’ll come for everyone else.”

