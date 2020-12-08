Voters make their choices known in Connecticut's Primary

Official results may take until Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn — Originally scheduled for April, and then moved due to the COVID-19 epicemic, the state finally held it's primary election Tuesday, August 11. While many voters chose to use absentee ballots, some turned out to vote at local polling stations as they have done for years.

Republican and Democratic voters as expected voted for Republican President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden in Connecticut’s presidential primary on Tuesday.

Contests were also being held in two GOP congressional races, more than a dozen state legislative races and a few local registrar of voters contest.

Officials were navigating challenges with power outages from last week’s tropical storm and large numbers of absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For real-time election results on August 11, click here.

Due complications and delays in the postal service related to Tropical Storm Isaias, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order allowing ballots postmarked by August 11 to be counted as long as they are received by Thursday, August 13.

The Secretary of the State's office will be posting the official results here as towns and cities report them.

Who is running in the primary?

Full rundowns of candidates and the offices they were on the ballot for:

Presidential campaign

On the presidential campaign front, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to be his running mate.

Harris was sworn in as a Senator in 2017 and she was the second African-American woman and first South Asian-American senator in history. She was also California Attorney General, doing so at the same time Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, held the same post in Delaware.

What's next?