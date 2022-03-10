VP Harris to be part of roundtable discussion on abortion rights at CCSU Wednesday

An event hosted by Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, just five weeks before election day.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Central Connecticut State University Wednesday afternoon to speak on the topic of reproductive rights in an event hosted by Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-Connecticut)., just five weeks before election day.

Hayes claims this roundtable, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., is not a campaign event.

"We can talk about the economy," Hayes said. "But the economy is cyclical and we are recovering from a pandemic and I think people understand that. What we have to drive home is that the evisceration of women's rights is not something that comes back quickly."

Her challenger, former Republican State Senator George Logan says bringing the vice president into her district absolutely, in what is projected to be a tight race, is all about trying to secure her reelection. He added the public cares far more about issues other than abortion.

"If you take a look at some of the numbers that just came out, as far as Connecticut's economy, it has shrunk in the second quarter as measured by gross domestic product," Logan said. "Personal income growth for Connecticut is dead last in the nation."

Today the National Republican Congressional Committee called Hayes desperate by bringing in Harris and the NRCC says Hayes is always out of touch.

"I'm not surprised that the NRCC would put out a statement like that because they're trying to distract attention from the fact that once the women's reproductive freedoms are gone they're gone," Hayes said.

Logan labeled campaign ads in support of Hayes, which suggest he is not pro-choice as false.

"I have always supported a woman's right to choose as long as it's safe, legal, and rare," Logan said. "I am adamantly opposed to late-term abortions with my opponent in favor of no restrictions on abortions up to the moment of birth."

But, Hayes says Logan is definitely in favor of an abortion ban.

"My challenger just had a press conference committing himself to the national agenda," Hayes said. "It’s Kevin McCarthy‘s commitment to America, which would put us on the path to a national ban on abortion."

While Hayes is hosting the vice president and the national president of Planned Parenthood for Wednesday's roundtable, Logan will host a roundtable on crime and community safety with local law enforcement officials and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (WI-01) Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 at New Britain Police Department.

"Crime in the 5th District is on the rise and it's one of the biggest issues I hear from voters on the campaign trail," Logan said. "Whether it's daytime robberies, carjackings, violent crime, or drug distribution, people are worried about their

communities and the safety of their children and families."

The Logan roundtable will be public and open to the press and will run for approximately 45 minutes before a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

