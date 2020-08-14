Warrant for Republican congressional candidate details violent assault

Thomas Gilmer was arrested on the eve of the primary and now FOX61 has obtained the arrest warrant detailing why.

THOMPSON, Conn. — Controversy has erupted in the race to unseat Congressman Joe Courtney. His Republican opponent, Thomas Gilmer was arrested on the eve of the primary and now FOX61 has obtained the arrest warrant detailing why.

As Congressman Joe Courtney toured a farm in Thompson on Friday, we asked him about his opponent, Republican Thomas Gilmer.

"It’s turned into a bit of fiasco," Courtney said. Gilmer was arrested on the eve of the primary.

"About a year ago he was out in Vernon for a town event and I said hello to him,' said Courtney.

FOX61 went to New Britain Superior Court and obtained Gilmer’s arrest warrant which details a violent 2017 confrontation that allegedly took place in Wethersfield between him and his ex-girlfriend.

The warrant describes “...multiple closed fist punches to the victim’s face. Gilmer then takes off his shirt in the middle of the assault and places the victim into a rear chokehold. In the video, it appears the victim is struggling for her life.”

The arrest was made after Gilmer’s ex leaked a video showing the alleged assault to his primary opponent, Republican Justin Anderson.

"This was a very difficult situation," said Connecticut Republican Party Chair J.R. Romano. Anderson brought the video to Romano for advice.

"He was very explicit in saying the allegation can’t go public and can’t go to the authorities. I told them we have to go to the authorities and they refused...I’m not the arbiter or what’s a crime and what’s not," said Romano.

Gilmer said he was dropping out of the race but never filed that official paperwork with office of the Secretary of the State. In a statement, he maintains his innocence:

“Now I find myself in a position where I must put my family and our shared Republican values before my own interests. I cannot I’m good conscience move forward in this campaign while I am simultaneously forced to clear my name. And clear my name I will."

"It’s in the court system. It’s a serious matter and I really have no more comment than the fact that it’s something where we should really allow the process to move forward without any more political interference," added Cong. Joe Courtney.