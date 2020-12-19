Waterbury native Brenda Mallory nominated for head of Council of Environmental Quality

President-Elect Joe Biden made the announcement Thursday. Mallory has more than 35 years of experience in environmental law and policy.

WASHINGTON — President-Elect Joe Biden has nominated Waterbury native Brenda Mallory for the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality.

Mallory, a graduate of Yale, has more than 35 years of experience in environmental law and policy. She is currently serving as the Director of Regulatory Policy for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Biden nominated Mallory as part of his climate team along with Congresswoman Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior; Governor Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy; Michael Regan, EPA Administrator; Ali Zaidi, Deputy National Climate Advisor ; and Administrator Gina McCarthy, National Climate Advisor. McCarthy, a Boston native, was Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection from 2004–2009, before leaving to become EPA Administrator in the Obama administration.

President-elect Joe Biden said, “This brilliant, tested, trailblazing team will be ready on day one to confront the existential threat of climate change with a unified national response rooted in science and equity. They share my belief that we have no time to waste to confront the climate crisis, protect our air and drinking water, and deliver justice to communities that have long shouldered the burdens of environmental harms. Together, on behalf of all Americans, they will meet this moment with the urgency it demands — and seize the opportunity to build back better with good-paying union jobs, climate-resilient infrastructure, and a clean energy future that benefits every single community.”

Mallory tweeted Thursday night writing how much of an honor it is to be nominated for the position.

I’ve dedicated my career to solving environmental challenges for communities, addressing environmental justice, and tackling the climate crisis head on. I’m honored to be the incoming administration’s nominee to head the Council on Environmental Quality. — Brenda Mallory (@Brenda_Mallory) December 18, 2020