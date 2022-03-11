What issues matter most to Connecticut voters?

Inflation topped the list for many people who plan to head to the polls next Tuesday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Election Day is just around the corner and we took to the streets, towns, and cities to find out what issues are most important to Connecticut voters.

Overwhelmingly, people were concerned about rising costs. It tracks with a Quinnipiac University poll released this week that found that 36% of Americans say inflation is the most urgent issue.

"The gas and the grocery shopping is what's killing us. You know, we have to make some decisions every week. You know, do we pay this bill or do we go grocery shopping," said Christine Rizzo of Hartford.

Voters said it is important to them that candidates understand that people are struggling.

"Actually listen to what the people need and not go based off of the typical party sides. Not everything fits into one category so focus on the matters at hand and go from there," said Cheranne Carlson of Manchester.

There are also other issues at the top of their minds.

"I'm also really concerned as a woman about things like abortion rights and healthcare is also really important to me," said Eliah Schere of Hartford. "Education matters. I'm a teacher, and I see the schools falling apart," said Amy Holt of Glastonbury. "I feel like we need to preserve democracy and we need to speak truth."

While these are all issues happening on a national, level voters said they hope making their voices heard locally will make a difference.

"It matters more actually for your life to vote in these local elections. The president like yes it matters but what is really going to change your life on a daily basis it has more to do with like taxes, and the school board, and whatever. It matters a lot," Schere said.

Everyone we spoke to said they do plan on heading to the polls next Tuesday.

"It's important to vote, every vote counts," Carlson said.

