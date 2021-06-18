What's next as Connecticut looks ahead toward legal cannabis

Efforts are underway to finalize regulations, craft applications, and come up with recommendations for how these new businesses will conduct banking.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut is poised to become the 19th state to legalize adult, recreational use of cannabis, now that a long-awaited bill has cleared the General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has said he’ll sign it into law.

But there are a lot of things that still need to happen before the industry is up and running.

While it will be legal as of July 1 for adults 21 years and older to possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana, efforts will be underway to finalize regulations, craft applications, and come up with recommendations for how these new businesses will conduct banking.

