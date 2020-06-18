Quinnipiac Poll shows Biden leading Trump by 8 points

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points

HAMDEN, Conn. — Former Vice President Joe Biden would receive 49 percent of the vote and President Donald Trump would receive 41 percent if the election was held today, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of registered voters released Thursday.

"This compares to a May 20th national poll when Biden led Trump 50 - 39 percent. In today's poll, Democrats go to Biden 93 - 4 percent and independents are split with Biden at 43 percent and Trump at 40 percent, while Republicans go for Trump 92 - 7 percent. There are wide gaps among gender, race, and education groups."

Pollsters said:

Women back Biden 59 - 33 percent, while men back Trump 51 - 38 percent;

Black voters back Biden 82 - 9 percent, Hispanic voters back Biden 57 - 31 percent, and white voters back Trump 50 - 42 percent;

White voters with a college degree back Biden 57 - 35 percent, while white voters without a college degree back Trump 59 - 33 percent.

"The country gyrates uneasily through a killer virus, unrest in the streets, and volatile ugly divisiveness, but the presidential horserace looks now like it did back in February," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

"When asked who would do a better job handling various issues, Biden leads in 4 of them, while Trump leads Biden only on handling the economy."

On the economy, Trump has a slight lead 51 - 46 percent;

On handling a crisis, Biden leads 54 - 43 percent;

On the coronavirus response, Biden leads 54 - 41 percent;

On health care, Biden leads 55 - 41 percent;

On race relations, Biden leads 58 - 36 percent.