4-year-old Chicopee girl found safe after Amber Alert issued: Troopers

Police said the 4-year-old was kidnapped by her biological non-custodial mother and has since been found safe,

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — An Amber Alert has been resolved after a 4-year-old girl was believed to have been kidnapped by her biological mother who does not have custody over her in Springfield, Mass.

Police said the 4-year-old was taken by her mom, who is accused of taking the child from a family gathering earlier Thursday morning in violation of her custody agreement.

The mom "has previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements, and there is an urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child," police said while the Amber Alert was in effect.

Massachusetts State Police said the child has been located and is safe. She was found in Cheshire, Mass.

