Hartford man identified as suspect in 2018 Vermont double homicide

WOODBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a suspect has been identified in connection with the homicides of two people in Woodbury, Vt. in 2018.
Police say a judge on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Manuel Gomez, of Hartford, Connecticut. He's facing charges of aggravated murder and first-degree arson in connection with the deaths of 29-year-old Carol Fradette and 48-year-old David Thompson at their homes in Woodbury.
Police say Gomez is currently in custody in Otisville, New York, on an unrelated federal conviction for illegal possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arrested on the Vermont charges next week.
It's unknown if he's being represented by an attorney.
