Fare Game: The Big E showcases new food, drinks for 2022

"Fair food has become entertainment for sure, but the quality of the food product is amazing," said Big E CEO Gene Cassidy.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Rich in culture, tradition, and taste, the Big E — the Eastern States Exposition— returns next month and its food options never disappoint.

The team at the Big E brought in an array of their vendors Thursday to showcase some culinary creations that will be at the six state fair when it opens on Sept. 16.

“Fair food has become entertainment for sure, but the quality of the food product is amazing,” said Gene Cassidy, the CEO of the Big E.

Among those coming to the Big E this year will be “The Place 2 Be”, which has restaurants in Hartford, West Hartford, and Springfield.

Gina Luari, the owner of The Place 2 Be, was giving out samples of cotton candy milkshakes topped with cheesecake and buttercream, as well as a maple vanilla milkshake topped with - yes - chicken and waffles and butter pecan drizzle.

Luari said, “I think dining is an experience— you don’t just go out to eat, you go for the experience.”

The cream puffs are always the centerpiece for foodies. Big E Bakery owner EJ Dean made 140,000 cream puffs last year plus and additional 40,000 eclairs. For 2022, Dean and his team are introducing a “Chocoholic Cream Puff”.

“It’s nice that we are going back to a full fair without having any concerns and just having a great time," Dean said.

Cassidy, who is back for the Big E’s 106th year, noted that close to 1.5 million visitors attended last year’s fair.

“There will be no restrictions," he added. "Everybody is excited about the fair opening and I know it’s going to be a wonder fair.”



The 2022 edition of The Big E runs from Sept. 16 through Oct. 3. To learn more, visit thebige.com.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

