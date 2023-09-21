x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Boston College suspends swimming and diving program after school determines hazing took place

“The University does not — and will not — tolerate hazing in any form,” a statement said.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Swimming pool with clear blue water

BOSTON — Boston College says its men's and women's swimming and diving program has been placed on indefinite suspension after university administrators determined hazing had taken place within the program.

The school released a one-paragraph statement on Wednesday and didn't provide any further information.

“The University does not — and will not — tolerate hazing in any form,” the statement said. "During the suspension, all Swimming and Diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes.”

The school's action comes three months after Katey Stone, the longtime women's hockey coach at nearby Harvard, retired amid allegations by players that she engaged in abuses and other misconduct during her nearly 30-year tenure.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

New Englan's speciality of cider season begins in Burlington

Before You Leave, Check This Out