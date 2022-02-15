Bridgeport woman who died at Bronx hospital had injection wounds on buttocks: NYPD

The hospital told police a 53-year-old woman was unconscious and unresponsive when two other women dropped her off at the hospital.

NEW YORK — A Bridgeport woman has died after she was taken to a hospital in the Bronx, N.Y. unconscious and unresponsive.

She had multiple injection wounds to both buttocks, police told FOX affiliate WNYW.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) was called to Jacobi Hospital for a report of an aided, unconscious female.

The hospital told police a 53-year-old woman was unconscious and unresponsive when two other women dropped her off at the hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police identified the Bridgeport woman as Maxine Messam.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

