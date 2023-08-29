Children discover human remains in Mass. island on Connecticut River

A group of children from a summer camp made the discovery around midday on Wednesday, and an adult chaperone notified police.

GREENFIELD, Mass. — Officials are investigating after children discovered human remains on August 23 on an island in Greenfield, Mass on the Connecticut River.

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office in Northampton said that the skeletal remains were on an island in the Connecticut River near Greenfield and Montague. A group of children from a summer camp made the discovery around midday, and an adult chaperone notified police.

Investigators collected what they could that day.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was on the scene the following day to ensure recovery of all remains. The medical examiner will work to make an identification.

The matter remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department, Montague Police Department, State Police Crime Scene Services, the Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

