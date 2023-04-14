Connecticut fire companies help battle 700 acre Exeter, RI brush fire

Rhode Island Gov. Daniel Mckee deployed all of their firefighting assets, including the National Guard helicopters dropping water.

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — Connecticut fire companies responded to a 700-acre brush fire in Exeter, Rhode Island on Friday.

The North Stonington Volunteer Fire Company, the Old Mystic FIre Department, and the Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company responded to the massive scene. The North Stonington team also posted pictures to Facebook of the blaze.

Exeter shares a border with Voluntown, Connecticut.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Law Enforcement said that the cause of the fire was a campsite in the area of Queen River Nature Preserve. Several items were recovered from the area.

Rhode Island Governor Daniel Mckee's administration deployed all firefighting assets, including Rhode Island National Guard helicopters dropping water.

Rhode Island State Police are also going door to door to notify residents.

As of 5:30 p.m., there were approximately 20 people at the shelter at the Exeter Public Library. With the library closing at 6 p.m., the shelter will relocate to Exeter-West Greenwich High School, located at 930 Nooseneck Hill Road in West Greenwich.

The American Red Cross of Rhode Island is managing the shelter which has snacks and water. Those going to a shelter are reminded to bring medication if needed. Pets are welcome, but those going are asked to bring crates, cages, leashes, and food for their pets.

Additional shelter locations may open if necessary.

