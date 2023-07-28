Search underway for New London teen who went missing in Rhode Island beach

The New London mayor confirmed with FOX61 News that the teenager was from his town.

WESTERLY, R.I. — A recovery effort is underway for a teenager from New London who went missing while swimming at a beach in Rhode Island.

Westerly authorities said a 15-year-old boy was swimming near the jetty with his family at Dune’s Park Beach on Thursday when he suddenly vanished beneath the waves.

The New London mayor confirmed with FOX61 News that the teenager was from his town and that the school district had been notified. The boy has not been identified.

Police in Westerly said it is unlikely that the teenager is still alive due to the rough waters. The U.S. Coast Guard was seen circling the beach with a helicopter on Friday.

Authorities are expected to call off the search Friday afternoon.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

