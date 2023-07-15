Co-driver dies after car crashes during Forest Rally Race

Initial investigation indicates that the car failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and lost control, causing it to crash into a tree on the passenger's side.

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — One person has died after the rally car they were in crashed during the annual Forest Rally Race.

Oxford County sheriff's deputies, Maine State Police, Med-Care Ambulance and Andover Fire Department reportedly responded to a call Friday about a single-vehicle crash on the South Arm Road in Township C in the area of Lower Richardson Lake, the sheriff's office said Saturday in a news release.

Initial investigation indicates that the car failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and lost control, causing it to crash into a tree on the passenger's side of the car, according to the release. A release from the American Rally Association stated that the crash occurred during the final stage of the competition Friday.

Erin Kelly, 48, of Marshall, Virginia, was a co-driver in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelly and the driver were wearing helmets and restraining devices at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

NEWS CENTER Maine has sent a crew to the rally.

New England Forest Rally announced plans to cancel the rest of the rally, according to a statement they posted on Facebook.

"The American Rally Association and New England Forest Rally continue to express its deepest condolences to Erin's family, team, and many friends throughout the rally community," the statement said.

The organization also stated plans to continue with a get-together and cookout Saturday afternoon at Sunday River.

According to a release from the American Rally Association, Kelly was co-driving with her long-time driver and rally partner, Thomas "TJ" Pullen, 41, of Northwood New Hampshire.

Pullen and Kelly were winners of the 2018 ARA East Regional NA4WD championship, the release stated.

“Our focus right now is on Erin, TJ, and their families,” ARA Series Director Preston Osborn said in the release. “Erin was an accomplished co-driver and a well-loved member of our rally community. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and our competitors and fans.”

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.