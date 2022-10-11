Former UConn, NBA player arrested at LaGuardia Airport after hitting son: Reports

Ben Gordon's son was escorted by his aunt and taken to a children's hospital in Long Island for evaluation.

QUEENS, N.Y. — Former NBA player and UConn guard Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport Monday after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, sources told the New York Post and Daily News.

Port Authority police barred Gordon, 39, from boarding his flight and handcuffed him around 8:45 p.m., the New York Post reported. He was being processed at the Port Authority police station house, and charges are pending, the NYP reported.

The Daily News reported Gordon is expected to face many charges, one of them being resisting arrest.

Two Port Authority officers received minor injuries while making the arrest, police sources told NYP. The Post noted it's not immediately clear how the officers were injured.

Gordon has been arrested multiple times in the past several years, including for alleged robbery in 2017. He was also accused of pulling fire alarms at his LA apartment when there was no fire.

Gordon was a guard for the UConn men's basketball team between 2001-2004. He was drafted for the NBA's Chicago Bulls after his junior year.

