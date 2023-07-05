Connecticut man dies after 'apparent drowning' in Vermont swimming hole

The victim became unresponsive after getting caught in the rapids, Vermont State Police said.

BOLTON, Vt. — A Connecticut man died after an "apparent drowning" at what is considered a dangerous landmark in Vermont.

Vermont State Police said a Greenwich, Conn., resident was found unresponsive at the Bolton Potholes in Bolton, Vt. on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim became unresponsive after getting caught in the rapids, Vermont State Police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Troopers identified him as Samuel Paprin, 20.

Vermont State Police got assistance from Richmond Rescue, Richmond Fire Department, and Bolton Fire Department.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Bolton Potholes are known for their natural waterfalls and swimming holes. Though it's considered a popular place to swim, it has a reputation for being a dangerous spot.

