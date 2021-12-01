Hartford man pleads not guilty to charges in killing of 2 in Vermont

Manuel Gomez, of Hartford, was charged in connection with the 2018 deaths of 29-year-old Carol Fradette and 48-year-old David Thompson.

WOODBURY, Vt. — A Hartford man is facing a sentence of life without parole if he's convicted of charges stemming from the killing of two people in Woodbury, Vt. more than three years ago. Manuel Gomez appeared in court Wednesday.

His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated arson. Bail was set at $750,000.

Gomez was charged in connection with the 2018 deaths of 29-year-old Carol Fradette and 48-year-old David Thompson.

Both victims had been shot to death and their residences set on fire. Police say Gomez was selling large quantities of heroin to Thompson.

