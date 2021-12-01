x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Hartford man pleads not guilty to charges in killing of 2 in Vermont

Manuel Gomez, of Hartford, was charged in connection with the 2018 deaths of 29-year-old Carol Fradette and 48-year-old David Thompson.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

WOODBURY, Vt. — A Hartford man is facing a sentence of life without parole if he's convicted of charges stemming from the killing of two people in Woodbury, Vt. more than three years ago. Manuel Gomez appeared in court Wednesday.

RELATED: Hartford man identified as suspect in 2018 Vermont double homicide

His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated arson. Bail was set at $750,000.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Gomez was charged in connection with the 2018 deaths of 29-year-old Carol Fradette and 48-year-old David Thompson.

RELATED: USS Minnesota returns from deployment at Naval Submarine Base New London

Both victims had been shot to death and their residences set on fire. Police say Gomez was selling large quantities of heroin to Thompson.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Dixville Notch 2020: All 5 votes go to Joe Biden in 'first in the nation' vote count