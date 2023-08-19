Visitors urged to postpone Block Island trips after overnight hotel fire

Tourists are being asked to postpone their trip to Block Island as there is limited water and no power on the island, the local Chamber of Commerce said.

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. — Those seeking to visit Block Island on Saturday are urged to postpone their plans as the island is under a State of Emergency to pick up the pieces left from a hotel fire overnight.

The Harborside Inn on Water Street caught fire around midnight, and it took 50 crew members - who were flown in or sailed in from all over Rhode Island - over six hours to put the blaze out, according to the Block Island Chamber of Commerce. The roof caved in at around 1:30 a.m.

"Block Island has a fire department on the island, but this is the first time we've actually had to respond there," said South Kingstown Deputy Fire Chief Tom Bradley. "It took about an hour for crews and a half hour by the Coast Guard boat."

There are no reports of injuries to civilians, guests or firefighters at this time.

The Block Island high-speed Ferry and the Block Island Express, which has a port in New London, have canceled trips for Saturday.

Tourists are being asked to postpone their trip to Block Island as there is limited water and no power on the island, the Chamber said.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.