Nantucket bed and breakfast charred in Saturday morning blaze

Firefighters spent all morning putting out a heavy fire at The Veranda House in Massachusetts, leaving major damage.

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A bed and breakfast in downtown Nantucket, Mass., was engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

The frame of the historic Veranda House still stands but appears completely charred after firefighters spent all morning extinguishing the flames, as seen in a video from the Nantucket Current.

The fire started around 7 a.m. and had spread to at least two other buildings, according to The Inquirer and Mirror. Firefighters knocked down the worst of the flames by 11:30 a.m. but still had to tackle other hot spots.

Video from earlier Saturday shows heavy smoke and flames billowing out of the building.

The three-story building was constructed back in the 1600s, and it had 18 guest rooms, according to Bloomberg.

It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

